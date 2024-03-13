Band have the soul to raise money for Wolverhampton charity

Soul Division, a Bridgnorth based band which was formed by businessman Les Jones, who runs Bradeney House Care Home at Worfield, performed at Perton Community Centre and raised money for Good Shepherd Services.

Members of Soul Division present the cheque to the Good Shepherd charity

Gutiarist Les formed the band as the Bradeney Bunch originally and is the only non professional in the band, other members have toured extensively and played with the likes of Buddy Rich and Roy Wood.

Members of the band visited the Good Shepherd headquarters on Waterloo Road, Wolverhampton to hand over a cheque for £616.

A spokesman for the charity said: "This great donation will go into our Wellbeing fund which provides gestures of kindness and support to people experiencing homelessness and vulnerability to help boost their morale and self-esteem.

"A huge thanks to Les and all the band and everyone who supported the event. "