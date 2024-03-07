Charity concert to raise money for six-year-old boy with rare form of epilepsy

Serenades for William is taking place in April to raise money to build a sensory garden for William Seymour.

The six-year-old Worfield boy has a rare form of epilepsy, which causes constant seizures and results in him having to be tube-fed and have round-the-clock specialist care.

The concert is being organised to raise money to build William a sensory garden complete with outdoor swing.

The performances at the concert will feature a host of Shropshire talent including Sally Jones, who will be performing numbers from her popular Edit Piaf show, which she performed in Bridgnorth last year.

Also performing will be professional duo '2's Company' featuring Paul Roberts and Becky Gosling who will be lending their voices with a selection of musical theatre numbers, as will the wonderful Drew Murray, Haz Carter, Bridgnorth Male Voice Choir and Bridgnorth Musical Theatre members Jane Woods, Ruth Joesbury and Emma Leigh.

There will also be a bar on the night.

William Seymour has a rare form of epilepsy which causes constant seizures

Organiser Naomi Hutton said: "There will be audience participation with a Music Hall Medley and an awesome ABBA Medley led by Paul and Becky.

"There will be something for everyone plus a raffle in aid of the Lingen Davies Cancer Appeal. It should prove to be a memorable and enjoyable evening for all."

Serenades for William takes place at St Mary's Church, Bridgnorth on Saturday, April 13.

Tickets are £12 online at ticketsource.co.uk/serenadesforwilliam or in cash at Hopskotch in Whitburn Street, Bridgnorth.