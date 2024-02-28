Another Shropshire School to axe its sixth form

William Brookes School, in Much Wenlock, a school within The 3-18 Educational Trust, proposes to close its sixth form from September 2025.

The school, which offers a higher education qualifications such as A-levels, has faced a significant decline in sixth form student numbers and a financial shortfall that threatens the provision for its younger students, it has said.

The news comes as Oldbury Wells in Bridgnorth is also planning to scrap sixth form from 2025, but a deal with nearby Bridgnorth Endowed, which axed its sixth form several years ago, and Telford College, is currently being proposed to provide sixth form services to students in the area.