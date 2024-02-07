Alarm raised over pub fire turns out to be a different story

Two fire appliances were scrambled from Much Wenlock and Wellington to the Plume of Feathers, on the A458 at Harley, near Much Wenlock, with an operations officer on Wednesday at 9.31am.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Reports of building fire proved to be a bonfire at the rear of the property. Advice was given to occupier."

The incident stop message was sent at 9.49am.