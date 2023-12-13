Banned: Company director overtook police at 84mph while nearly double the drink drive limit

Michael Bolton of The Wheatlands, Bridgnorth, had been taking an employee home after the pair had worked late when he was stopped in Brockton Way in Telford, a court heard.

The 54-year-old admitted driving over the prescribed limit when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.(12)

Sharan Gill, prosecuting, told magistrates that police pulled Bolton over on October 26 this year, after his Ford Ranger overtook them on the A442.

He speed was recorded at more than 24mph over the speed limit before he made an "erratic turn".