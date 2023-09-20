Bridgnorth pub landlord hopes to take on insurers over Covid claim - and needs customers' help

Andrew Corfield, who runs the Crown in Bridgnorth's High Street, found he was unable to claim from his insurance company when the pub was forced to close during the first lockdown in 2020.
A pub landlord is seeking customers who may have had Covid at the start of the pandemic to come forward as he hopes to take on insurers following a landmark legal ruling earlier this year.
