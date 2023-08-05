Paranormal investigator invites people on a spooky tour of Bridgnorth

Jayne Harris is holding a virtual ghost walk in Bridgnorth

Jayne Harris, a psychologist, author and presenter on Help, My House Is Haunted on Discovery+, is holding a virtual ghost walk of Bridgnorth later this month.

Ms Harris says she began her virtual tours during Covid but they proved so popular she has continued doing them and is returning her attention to the Shropshire market town, which she says is is the most haunted in the county.

She said: "I did Bridgnorth a few years ago when I started the virtual tours in lockdown so I thought it deserved to be done again.

"Bridgnorth is definitely Shropshire's most haunted town. It has such a rich history. The division of class between High Town and Low Town with its taverns and brothels really impacted the overall of feel and energy of different areas."

The ghost hunter, who is from Stourbridge, said there were a number of quite famous spirits roaming the market town.

"I start my tour at the Severn Valley Railway where I talk about the Bewdley to Bridgnorth Tunnel. There is a ghost train that people quite often hear that never emerges from the tunnel.

"There was also a story from some children who were playing with fireworks in the 1960s when they saw man in boiler suit in the tunnel, but when they ran away and turned around he was gone."

She said other locations in the town are equally spooky and include the haunted graveyard of St Mary's Church in East Castle Street where a lady in a long cloak is often seen.

And down by the riverside a monk from the old priory in the town is often seen "gliding around the river".

She added that she had also recorded an episode of Help My House Is Haunted at the Basa Villa, which she said is "one of the most haunted pubs in Shropshire".

Jayne's ghost tour follows a visit from the Rhodes family, descendants of a doctor from the town who is said to haunt Northgate House who are holding a family reunion in the town at the weekend.