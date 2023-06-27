New affordable homes approved in village to 'give young people a housing chance'

Concerns over bin collections almost saw the proposals for land behind the former Kings Arms pub in Claverley rejected, after waste management officers said they would not be able to get a bin lorry into the estate.

Planners said this posed a problem as the distance for residents to take their bins to the main road was considered too far – but members of Shropshire Council’s southern planning committee said the issue did not justify refusing the chance to provide homes for young local families.

The plans were put forward by Bridgnorth-based developer Oakwood Homes, which has just finished building six affordable homes which make up the first phase of the development.

Company boss Jonathan Beaman told the committee that three of the homes had been sold to people with local connections, and the other three had been rented to local families.

He said: “It is not an exaggeration to say that these properties have transformed these young families’ lives, and they are all delighted.

“We believe that the project overall can be described as a success.”

Mr Beaman said the planning officers’ concerns over bin collections had been addressed in a number of ways, including three planned bin storage areas, the widening of the pavement at the site entrance to allow room for bins on collection day, and the inclusion of a compost area on-site for residents to reduce the number of bins put out.

A private contractor has been hired to take away the household waste from the five rental properties – the two proposed and the three which have just been completed – and an operative will also be employed to promptly remove the bins from the kerb after collections, he said.

Mr Beaman added: “We urge you to sport this application as it will provide another four affordable homes that will transform lives for local families on an infill site that should be utilised.”

Richard Cotham, chairman of Claverley Parish Council, also spoke at the meeting in support of the plans, saying the applicant had addressed concerns over bin collections.

He added: “The general feeling of the neighbours is that they would like to see an overgrown eyesore tidied up.”

Committee members were united in their support for the scheme.

Councillor Nick Hignett said: “I do think, listening to the applicant, that the proposed mitigation measures are acceptable.

“It would be very difficult to refuse affordable dwellings on this basis.”