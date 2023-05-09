Disabled Bridgnorth woman 'living in fear of bailiffs' after Shropshire Council demands day centre care payment

Innage Lane Resource Centre

Pamela Becke says her daughter Clare, who has cerebral palsy and learning difficulties, has been handed a bill for nearly £5,000 by Shropshire Council that the authority says she owes for going to the Innage Lane Resource Centre, in the town, once a week.

Mrs Becke, says the authority even asked if she was going to leave her 46-year-old daughter any money in her will after changing the way day services were funded and demanding payment.

"Clare never used to pay anything and then Shropshire Council began means testing all the people that went to day service and backdated it," said Mrs Becke.

"When Covid happened in 2020, Clare had to stop going to the day service, and the debt accumulated. They are now demanding nearly £5,000."

Mrs Becke said she has contacted Shropshire Council, which asked if she was going to leave any money in her will to her daughter.

"Clare brings all her post and letters to us as she has learning difficulties, but I've told Shropshire Council we are not able to pay it. The council then asked if Clare was set to inherit any money that could clear the debt."

She added: "Clare is now living in fear of bailiffs and has said she is not going to go to the Innage any more. She has no care now. We are in 80s and she is epileptic so somebody has to check on her.

"It has been suggested that she pays £78 a week until she clears the debt, but she hasn't got that sort of money," Mrs Becke said, adding her daughter receives PIP and income support.

"She volunteers in the local Mind shop but cannot hold down a job. We have pleaded with Shropshire Council to drop this. It is such a worry. You can't send a vulnerable person a letter they can't read."

Councillor Gwilym Butler

Councillor Gwilym Butler, cabinet member for finance and corporate resources said: "We acknowledge and understand the concerns of the individual.

"All those who access social care support are means tested under a fair and robust financial assessment process as determined by the Care and Support (Charging and Assessment of Resources) Regulations 2014.

"This looks at the person's income and what they can afford to contribute towards their care. All assessments are based on the client's current financial situation and at no point would the client be asked questions referencing their future finances, such as inheritance.

"Throughout the pandemic, any client who was contributing to their social care support and chose not to receive any social care services, were not charged.