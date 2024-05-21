'It is looking to be the best yet' – with fire eater and a dog show, town's carnival promises 'something for everyone'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bridgnorth Carnival is set to return on Sunday, with organisers saying they have fingers-crossed for good weather as they bring the event to the town for the third time.

James Gittins, head of the carnival committee, said: “ We're all good to go. We are as planned as we can be. And so far the weather is looking good.

“We started this as a community event and 2024 will be our third year, and we try to better ourselves each time and this year is looking good to be the best one yet.

“We have a very good number of floats that will be a fantastic spectacle and at Severn Park there are lots of things to see and do. There is something for everybody.”

He said the procession leaves Bridgnorth Livestock Market at noon and will be led as it winds its way through the streets of Bridgnorth by 'Carnival Royalty' and hairdresser to the stars Royston Blythe.

“We also have three local heroes who we will unveil and give a presentation too - two young ladies and a young gentlemen who will be leading the procession,” said James. “Eric Stevens the town's epic fundraiser will also be at the front.”

He said the procession will finish at Severn Park, where the fun and entertainment continues all day.

“Entertainment on the main ring starting at 1.30pm with the Royal Welsh Fusiliers. We also have belly dancing, the Bridgnorth Ukulele band, and new for this year the first Bridgnorth Dog Show, which starts at 3.30pm,” said James.

He added that there will be music, DJ, a medieval battle re-enactment, and another first for the carnival.

“To top it all off we have at 9.30pm Aurora - a fire eater, which is one not to be missed,” James added.

Bridgnorth Carnival begins at 12pm on Sunday, May 26. Road closures are in place for the procession, which will wind its way through Racecourse Drive, Victoria Road, Whitburn Street, Underhill Street down to Low Town.