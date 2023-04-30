Notification Settings

New coronation brings back treasured memories for Much Wenlock bell ringer

By Richard Williams

A Shropshire woman preparing to celebrate a new King has found a cherished jumper that was knitted by her mother for the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Valerie's coronation jumper knitted by her mum with a picture of Valerie wearing it in 1953
Valerie's coronation jumper knitted by her mum with a picture of Valerie wearing it in 1953

Valerie Roberts, from Much Wenlock, was just nine when The Queen was crowned in 1953.

She said she remembers that her parents, Harry and Kate Edge, who lived in The Crescent in the market town, bought a television specifically for the occasion, and she was also knitted a jumper by her mother that featured a royal carriage that the 79-year-old has found seven decades later in time for the next coronation.

Mrs Roberts said: "My main memory is that we got a television just for the coronation. We invited neighbours, as back then most people wouldn't have had television. Our house and the whole of The Crescent was decorated, as the council had put poles in the road with flags and bunting."

She added that for the coronation of King Charles III next weekend, she will be ringing the bells at Holy Trinity Church in Much Wenlock at 5pm on Saturday, May 6, following a service in the church on Friday evening.

However, she said that they were in need of additional bell ringers for the occasion. Anybody interested should contact Valerie at vmroberts48@gmail.com.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

