Parking changes 'will turn Bridgnorth into a 'ghost town'

Shropshire Council launched a consultation last month into planned changes to on-street parking in Bridgnorth.

The changes will see the cost of resident's permits in Bridgnorth double from the summer, and the number of permits given to each resident cut from two to just one.

Shropshire Council also want to scrap a number of free, limited-time waiting bays around the town.

But the planned changes have not gone down well with businesses and residents in the town.

Sally Themans, who runs business growth specialist Good2Great in the town as well as the LoveBridgnorth Facebook page which promotes the town and its businesses, said many in Bridgnorth were "up in arms" about the proposed changes.

"The main issue that we all are up in arms about is the move from two permits per household to one," she said.

"We have lived here for 30 years and have had permit provision for the last 28, and most people, including us, have purchased our properties with the two-permit provision. So why change a system which has worked satisfactorily for three decades?"

She added that changes to free parking around the town would inconvenience shoppers and visitors, which will in turn affect local businesses.

"It will directly impact the businesses, and residents of the areas of the Traffic Regulation Orders will soon find that their house values have dropped and will find it more difficult to sell," she said.

But she said that the long-term affects would be more damaging and could turn Bridgnorth into a ghost town.

"The irreversible long-term effects are more of a concern," she said.

"This issue potentially affects the long-term economic prosperity and community of the whole town of Bridgnorth - not just the residents it directly impacts on who are seeing their parking provision halve whilst paying double the price per permit.

"It will indirectly affect businesses and all residents in the long run as these changes will act as a deterrent to people living in the centre of Bridgnorth."

She continued: "By limiting people to one permit per household, working couples and families will not now purchase these properties. They simply won't be able to carry on working and living in - and investing in - the town centre with only one car.

"Effectively the town centre will lose its community vibrancy and become a ghost town. It has happened in many places where conditions have made it impossible for residents to remain.

"This could cause long-term and irreversible damage as it will in turn mean that without these well maintained attractive areas that are the pull for tourists will dwindle."

She added: "So the message is clear - to councillors, to residents beyond the areas affected by these proposals - if you want Bridgnorth to thrive and our businesses to survive, think about making your voices heard."

A residents' group in Bridgnorth is also understood to be looking at legal action against Shropshire Council if the plans are given the go-ahead.