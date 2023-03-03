Highley GP services extended

GP servies have been extended at Highley Medical Centre

GP services at Highley Medical Centre in Bridgnorth Road were set to end at the end of March, but health leaders have confirmed they are extending the service by another three months.

Provision will now continue until the end of June 2023.

In the meantime, a procurement exercise is being carried out to secure a new provider for the medical centre, details of which will be shared publicly once the procurement process has been completed later this month.

Emma Pyrah, Associate Director of Primary Care at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “We are pleased to confirm that GP services will be continued by our current provider until June this year, meaning that transition will be smoother for our patients and continuity of care easier to maintain.

"The same doctors, health professionals and services will be available to patients during this period.

“Since November 2022, when the practice announced plans to end its GP contract, we know there has been a lot of concern from patients and residents about access to health services in the parish.

"We hope that this news will help to reassure the people of Highley that progress is being made, and we will continue to keep people up to date on any further developments.

“Behind the scenes, and alongside our partners, we have been working extensively to consider available options, as well as exploring long-term solutions for health services in the parish.

“Although we are not able to share details at this present time, due to commercial sensitivities, we will share the outcome of the procurement process when we are able and will provide clear guidance to patients on what, if anything, they will need to do.