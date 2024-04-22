Bridgnorth author's second children's book published after her death five months ago

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Rachel Ferguson died on November 6 at the Severn Hospice in Telford.

She had suffered from a rare neurodegenerative condition called Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T).

Following her death, around £4,200 was raised for charity A-T Society by friend's family and acquaintances of Rachel, along with £1,403 for Cancer Research UK.

Now the popular website coordinator for Bridgnorth Team Ministry has had her second children's book published, five months after her death.

Rachel's book published this week

Mum of Rachel, Joy Ferguson, said the former Bridgnorth Endowed pupil was diagnosed at age 10 with her life-limiting condition and spent much her life in a wheelchair, but that it did not hold her back.

She said: “One of the many proud moments I can remember as a parent is when she was presented at secondary school with ‘The Carroll Bennett Prize for Endeavour’.

“On the certificate it states ‘Most things in life are accomplished by people who keep trying when there seems to be no hope’, this definitely summed Rachel up. Also whilst at the Endowed for English she was asked to do a presentation on a charity.

“She then went onto get a BTEC level three in health and social care at college and whilst there also raised nearly £400 taking part in a charity walk in her wheelchair for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

“After college she started working part time for the Bridgnorth Team Ministry at the end of 2016 as their website coordinator, she loved her job and the people it brought her into contact with for nearly seven years.”

Now a children's book, written by Rachel, called Incredible Izzy visits Caldron Castle, has been published in both e-book and paperback form.

It is the second book written by Rachel after she published Magic Meg goes to School in March last year.

Incredible Izzy visits Caldron Castle by Rachel Ferguson is available at: amazon.co.uk/Incredible-Izzy-visits-Caldron-Castle/