Murder jury offered alternative charge for five men accused of killing DPD worker

Aurman Singh, of Topsham Road, Smethwick, died after he was attacked in Berwick Avenue, Shrewsbury on Monday, August 21 of 2023.

He had been attacked with an array of weapons including and axe and a golf club by a gang of men who it is alleged had travelled from the Black Country in two cars and attacked the 23-year-old DPD worker as he made deliveries.

Five men are currently standing trial at Stafford Crown Court charged with murder.

Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton; Shivdeep Singh, 27; Manjot Singh, 25; and Jagdeep Singh, 22, all of Greenfield Road in Smethwick; and Sukhmandeep Singh, 24, from Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, all deny murder.