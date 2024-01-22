Katelen Green, formerly Cheshire, has died just weeks after celebrating her dream Christmas-themed wedding to her partner Billy.

The 24-year-old from Malinslee, was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin's lymphoma when she was just 19.

Despite undergoing chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant and going into remission twice, she was told her cancer had returned for a third time last year while planning her dream wedding.

In November, after hearing her story, no fewer than 34 local businesses rallied around the pair to give her a dream wedding for free at Stanford Farm.

Katelen, with husband, Billy Green and dad Barry at her wedding last year

The pair had everything supplied for free, including Katelen's dress, catering, cake, flowers and even a snow machine.

Their dream day, that saw Katelen's dad dress up as Santa, took place at the Shrewsbury venue on November 16.

Sadly, earlier this month, the mum-of-one was given the devastating news that there was nothing else doctors could do to help her in her fight against the disease.

Writing on a fundraising site, Katelen wrote: "I’m 24 years old with a three year old boy. I don’t want to believe it’s the end and will do anything for more time."

Paying tribute to Katelen, Stanford Farm said on social media they were "totally gutted" by the death of Katelen on Saturday night.

They added: "Katelen fought so hard on every obstacle and in the short time we got to know her, she really was a shining light of positivity with the amazing support from Billy Green.

"Our thoughts are now with Billy, Caesar, Charlotte, Barry and their family."