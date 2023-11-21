Officers with North Wales Police said the Silver Ford Fiesta was found after they received information from a member of the public.

The emergency services are currently at the location and the families of those involved have been kept informed.

A spokesperson from North Wales Police said: "Following information from a member of the public, officers searching for four missing teenagers in the Porthmadog area have located the vehicle they were travelling in.

"Police officers and colleagues from other emergency services are currently at the location and the families of those involved have been kept updated."

They add that further information will be released when available.

A search for Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris was launched in the early hours by police who are concerned for the four lads who have been missing since November 19.

They were travelling in a Silver Ford Fiesta registration HY14GVO.

Any sightings should be reported to North Wales Police, quoting reference number A184194.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called on Tuesday at approximately 10.08am to reports of an incident near the A4085 between Nantmor and Tan-Lan.

"We sent an operations manager, two emergency ambulances and two Cymru high acuity response units to the scene where we were supported by the emergency medical retrieval and transfer service in two Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopters." A mountain rescue team in North Wales has also confirmed it has been out looking for the four missing Shrewsbury teenagers.

It is believed the teenagers had gone camping in the Snowdonia area.

Their worried parents reposted on social media the police appeal for information.

One wrote: “Please keep sharing… if anyone knows anything or can think of anything that may help find the boys please contact the police. We are desperate for any news.”

Crystal Owen, the mother of Harvey, wrote: “I am frantic with worry, one of these boys is my son Harvey, please please please share and tag anyone in

She said she did not know they were going on a camping trip and thought they were going to stay at friend’s grandfather’s house.

“I am frantically worried, we haven’t slept a wink, we are desperate to chase any lead we can,” she told the BBC.

“If I’d have known (where he was going) I wouldn’t have let him due to the winter weather conditions.

“They are all sensitive, intelligent lads and we are just hoping they parked up, got lost and are OK.”