Floral tributes left at the Hawthorns in memory of West Bromwich Albion fan

Bunches of flowers have been attached to the front gates in tribute to Mark Townsend, who died during the first half of Saturday's match against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

One set of flowers carried a message of condolence, which read: "Our deepest sympathies. Thinking of all the family".

It comes after tributes were paid to the 57-year-old from Oldbury, who was a season ticket holder in the Birmingham Road End.

Messages on the flowers offer sympathies to the family of Mr Townsend, who died during the club's game at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday

The club also announced that it would be making an official tribute to Mr Townsend during the Championship game against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night, with players wearing black armbands and a minute of applause during the game.

A WBA spokesman said: "Albion will pay tribute to Baggies fan Mark Townsend during the Championship fixture against Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on Tuesday at 8pm.

"Mark, a 57-year-old Birmingham Road End season-ticket holder, passed away on Saturday following a medical emergency during the club’s game at Sheffield Wednesday.

"Carlos Corberán’s men will wear black armbands for the clash with Boro and the club also invites fans to join a 57th-minute applause.

"The thoughts of all at the club remain with Mark’s family at this desperately sad time."