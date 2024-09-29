West Bromwich Albion confirms official tribute to fan Mark Townsend who died at Hillsborough this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mark Townsend, 57, from Oldbury, died during the first half of Saturday's match against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

After tributes poured in from across the football world, including from Albion manager Carlos Corberán and players, the club have announced an official tribute will be held against Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on Saturday night.

A WBA spokesman said: "Albion will pay tribute to Baggies fan Mark Townsend during the Championship fixture against Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on Tuesday at 8pm.

"Mark, a 57-year-old Birmingham Road End season-ticket holder, passed away on Saturday following a medical emergency during the club’s game at Sheffield Wednesday."

The spokesman added: "Carlos Corberán’s men will wear black armbands for the clash with Boro and the club also invites fans to join a 57th-minute applause.

"The thoughts of all at the club remain with Mark’s family at this desperately sad time."

Players, staff and fans from across the footballing world have sent support to West Bromwich Albion and especially Mark's brother Steve's whose emotional tweet describing his heartbreak has been seen by more than 500,000 people.