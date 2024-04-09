John Wile’s iconic 1978 FA Cup Baggies shirt goes up for sale

Now the same shirt, washed and cleaned of course, is coming to auction along with John’s collection of shirts and memorabilia.

Wile, a hard tackling defender played 600-plus games for the Baggies.

He represented the rugged physical approach to beautiful game in the 1970s.

The FA Cup Semi Final against Ipswich at Highbury is remembered, not for the final score – Ipswich won 3-1 – but for the heroic image of John Wile’s blood stained green and yellow Albion shirt.

John Wile carried on with his blood-stained shirt

Wile, a stone-hard Geordie who gave as good as he got across 13 years and 600-plus games for the Baggies, was grit personified against Ipswich Town. Just seven minutes into the game, Wile lost his footing attempting to challenge Brian Talbot for a header in the West Brom box.

The Ipswich man beat him to it to head home, but the resultant clash of heads left both men prostrate. After a lengthy pause, Wile was able to resume, while Talbot’s gash, just above his right eye, left him badly dazed and finished his afternoon.

Ipswich went on to win 3-1, securing a first trip to Wembley – and a subsequent solitary FA Cup success.

Wile lost another Semi-Final with the Baggies in 1982 – and also suffered heartbreak in a League Cup semi-final.

Baggies icon John Wile

But his bravery in the 1978 semi-final continues to live on, and makes it on to the FA's official list of all-time 'magic moments'.

The player spent more than 12 years at Albion, and was club captain during and after Ron Atkinson's spell as manager. Wile made a total of 619 senior appearances for Albion and also had a brief spell as caretaker manager.

John Wile ended up as managing director of Albion . .

Football memorabilia expert Dave Alexander of Football Wanted, said “The interest in this shirt has been incredible not just from collectors and Baggies fans in the West Midlands, but from across the U.K. and beyond. It really is an iconic shirt and very much reflects the way that football was in the 1970’s”

The Sale will be held at Stacey’s Auctioneers’ Great Baddow Saleroom in Essex on Monday April 29.

Online viewing of John Wile's collection of shirts and memorabilia is available via staceyauction.com.