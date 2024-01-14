Driver escapes injuries after car rolls onto its roof following West Bromwich crash
A driver escaped injuries after a car rolled onto its roof following a crash in West Bromwich.
By Lisa O'Brien
Police were called to Dudley Street, at the junction with Davey Road, at around 3.20pm today.
Officers said the car had been in collision with a stationary vehicle beforehand.
No injuries were reported but Dudley Street was temporarily closed.
Bus services were diverted as a result of the closure.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to a car on its roof in Dudley Street at the junction with Davey Road in West Bromwich, at around 3.20pm today.
"We understand it had collided with a stationary vehicle.
"The driver has spoken with officers and thankfully no one reported any injuries to us."