Driver escapes injuries after car rolls onto its roof following West Bromwich crash

A driver escaped injuries after a car rolled onto its roof following a crash in West Bromwich.

By Lisa O'Brien
Published
The junction of Dudley Street and Davey Road in West Bromwich. Photo: Google

Police were called to Dudley Street, at the junction with Davey Road, at around 3.20pm today.

Officers said the car had been in collision with a stationary vehicle beforehand.

No injuries were reported but Dudley Street was temporarily closed.

Bus services were diverted as a result of the closure.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to a car on its roof in Dudley Street at the junction with Davey Road in West Bromwich, at around 3.20pm today.

"We understand it had collided with a stationary vehicle.

"The driver has spoken with officers and thankfully no one reported any injuries to us."

