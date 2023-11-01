Feline like a ride? Appeal for owner after cat spotted on bus travelling through West Bromwich

The tortoiseshell cat was photographed on the number 79 bus at approximately 5pm on Tuesday (October 31) by Wiktoria Stosio, who put out an appeal on Facebook in an attempt to track down the owner.

Wiktoria said the cat was let off the bus by other passengers at the stop at Old Meeting Street in West Bromwich, near the Jesson Playing Fields and an Aldi supermarket.

Several animal rescues and lost pets Facebook pages have shared the appeal. The Cat Alert Facebook page is asking anyone with information about the cat's owners to contact them on info@catalert.co.uk.

The cat exited the 79 bus on Old Meeting Street. Photo: Google Street View.

A Cat Alert spokesperson said: "This cat was on the 79 bus travelling through Carters Green, West Bromwich towards Black Lake/ Wednesbury.

"The cat was let off the bus by a passenger in Old Meeting Street just past Aldi and on the same side, not far from The Halfway House pub.

"We have details of a possible owner, but they have yet to reply to us, but this cat is in a strange area and will be lost and confused near a busy road.

"Please if you see her, get in touch so that we can at least try to get her scanned and safe.

"We have had messages from people offering to go and look, and a lovely lady has offered to leaflet drop the nearby houses."