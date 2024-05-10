The day West Brom took on a Soviet army – and won

West Brom have encountered tough opposition in their time but made history in a 1950s fixture in which they took on the Central Soviet Army.

It was a showcase game, the first under floodlights against a foreign team at the Hawthorns. It was played on Tuesday, October 29, 1957 and attracted a crowd of over 50,000. "Fans from Bilston, Coseley, Wednesbury and elsewhere streamed into the Hawthorns," said one report.

Despite continuous rain which made conditions difficult, those fans were treated to an 11-goal thriller, and had the satisfaction of seeing Albion run out 6-5 victors to complete a double victory over the Soviets, as they had beaten them 4-2 in the close season during a Russian tour, becoming the first British professional team to win a game in the Soviet Union. That game behind the Iron Curtain had begun with the players exchanging bouquets of flowers.

The Star's reporter at the floodlit game was obviously caught up in the occasion and was in a generous mood, praising the "model display of refereeing" by Mr K Schipper, from Holland. It must have helped that he awarded Albion two penalties, the second one so dubious that the crowd shouted for Ronnie Allen to put it wide, which he duly did – not something you see in the modern game, although this was a friendly.