West Brom campaigners meet with senior politicians over running of football club

Campaigners met with senior politicians to discuss the ownership and financial situation at West Bromwich Albion FC

Representatives from pressure group Action for Albion, which was set up over concerns regarding the way the club has been run under owner Guochuan Lai, together with Shareholders for Albion outlined their concerns to West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards.

The supporters’ groups have been highlighting serious concerns about the developing situation at the club and campaigning for a change of ownership.

In December last year, Baggies supporters were rocked when plans to take out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings, a New York-based investment firm, across a four-year period were confirmed.

The borrowing, to help with running costs, was taken against all West Bromwich Albion Group assets.

Action for Albion organised a number of protests during games.

The group's founder Alistair Jones said: “From the first day of our campaign we said that we want to campaign respectfully, legally and always maintain support for our team on the pitch.

“Thanks to this approach, we have retained the support of local MPs and we have now had the opportunity to raise our concerns with the West Midlands Mayor.

“On behalf of our organisations, I want to thank Andy for his time and Nicola for all the work she has put in to raise awareness of the situation at the club.

“Our meeting was very productive, and we look forward to working with both for the benefit of the club, the fans and the community that the club does so much to support.”

Ms Richards added: “We are fortunate to have such a historic football club serving our community. I have seen first hand the work that the club and its charity partner, The Albion Foundation, do in the local area.

“But to sustain this good work, the football club itself must also be a sustainable business. This is what I will continue to work with campaigners to achieve.”

Mr Street thanked Action for Albion and Shareholders for Albion for highlighting their concerns and organising demonstrations in a "constructive manner".

"It’s clear to see just how passionate supporters are to see a change for the better at their club," he added.

“After our detailed and productive discussions about the current situation, I have no doubt that there are exciting opportunities for any potential investors.

“I look forward to continuing our dialogue and playing my part in ensuring the best possible outcome for the club and of course the fans.”