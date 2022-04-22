Notification Settings

Baggies fan Adrian Chiles reveals his bathroom includes urinal and West Brom crest

By Thomas ParkesWest BromwichPublished:

Adrian Chiles has bizarrely revealed he has a urinal in the bathroom of his flat – sitting under a window featuring West Bromwich Albion's crest.

Adrian Chiles

The former One Show presenter, an avid Baggies fan, said it had "changed his life" despite the urinal making women "retch" when writing a column for The Guardian.

The Quinton-born presenter had taken note of the exploits of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who jointly took over Wrexham AFC.

And last week Mr Reynolds presented Mr McElhenney with a birthday present of a urinal at the club's stadium, with a commemorative plaque next to it.

Mr Chiles, writing in his column, said it initially reminded him of the late Jon Brookes – drummer with the Charlatans – who died in 2010.

"When West Brom demolished their home fans’ end of the stadium, he nicked some bricks from it for an extension that his brother, another West Brom fan, was getting built," the presenter said.

"It was only on the way home with the bricks, in his brother’s Capri, that they realised the bricks were from the toilet block. The stench was awful. But, like the true fans they were, they used them anyway and after a few months the smell abated."

Mr Chiles added: "I was also reminded of the urinal I have in my flat, sitting below a stained glass window, featuring West Brom’s crest. I’m very proud of it – the urinal more than the crest. I’m a great enthusiast for urinals in the home. This is an enthusiasm shared by very few people, especially women, who have been known to retch at the very sight of it. This baffles me.

"Many a chap has been chastised about his incompetent use of conventional toilets – poor aim, not putting the seat down, and so on. Well, here’s the answer: a receptacle at the correct height for ease of use, which is neat, tidy, clean and flushable. It changed my life. Gentlemen – or anyone with a penis – trust me: it is wonderful to have a toilet of one’s own."

West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

