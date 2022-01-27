Major West Bromwich warehouse fire started 'due to electrical issue'

Investigators said they believe the fire at C&A Webb which left the warehouse severely damaged was caused accidentally

More than 60 firefighters tackled the blaze at C&A Webb on Tunnel Road in Hilltop, West Bromwich, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

The blaze left the warehouse severely damaged, but was stopped from spreading to neighbouring properties by the 12 fire crews and the hydraulic platform on site and no injuries were reported.

Investigators from West Midlands Fire Service began work on Wednesday to establish the cause of the fire and now believe it was started accidentally due to an electrical issue.