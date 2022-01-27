Notification Settings

Major West Bromwich warehouse fire started 'due to electrical issue'

By James VukmirovicWest BromwichPublished:

A fire that caused severe damage to a Black Country wood factory is believed to have been started accidentally.

Investigators said they believe the fire at C&A Webb which left the warehouse severely damaged was caused accidentally

More than 60 firefighters tackled the blaze at C&A Webb on Tunnel Road in Hilltop, West Bromwich, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

The blaze left the warehouse severely damaged, but was stopped from spreading to neighbouring properties by the 12 fire crews and the hydraulic platform on site and no injuries were reported.

Investigators from West Midlands Fire Service began work on Wednesday to establish the cause of the fire and now believe it was started accidentally due to an electrical issue.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Our investigators believe that Tuesday night's fire in West Bromwich started accidentally because of an electrical issue."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

