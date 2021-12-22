Two people injured as car rolls onto its side in two-vehicle crash

The crash happened at the junction of High Street and Trinity Way. Photo: Google Street Map

The two cars collided at the junction of Trinity Street and High Street in West Bromwich shortly after 6pm on Tuesday evening,

Ambulance, fire and police crews arrived to find a car on its side, and the road was closed off in both directions while the scene was cleared.

Two patients were assessed for minor injuries, but were deemed to require no further treatment and were discharged at the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 6:12pm to reports of a two car RTC at the junction of Trinity Street and High Street.

"We sent an ambulance and paramedic officer to the scene.

"We assessed two patients with minor injuries and they were discharged at the scene."