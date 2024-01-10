Plan for flats on corner of cramped Wednesbury street

A coach house in Franchise Street, Wednesbury, would be demolished to make way for a new two-storey block with six flats under the plans.

The large garden of the existing home in Franchise Street, which backs onto the Black Horse Allotments in Old Park Road, would be turned into six parking spaces and smaller gardens to serve the new flats. Two parking spaces would be built at the front of the site facing Franchise Street.

The new two-storey block would connect to the existing home on the first-storey, according to the plans.

A decision will be made by Sandwell Council’s planning committee because four objections were made by neighbours against the move.

Some concerns were raised that building the two-storey block would result in some neighbours losing their privacy.

The council’s planners said they did not believe this was the case and the new building would be 23 metres away from the nearest homes – more than the 14-metre recommended gap.

The council’s planners also dismissed complaints that the new apartment block would 'stick out like a sore thumb' in the street.

“Franchise Street is mainly characterised by terraced dwellings but also includes semi-detached and detached houses; dwellings vary in appearance and there is no uniform design code,” the council said.

The council’s planners, who have recommended the application is accepted by Sandwell’s planning committee, said care had been taken to ensure the design “reflected” the style of the existing home.

“It is noted that there is housing development further along Franchise Street that comprises of an apartment block at the corner with the junction,” the council’s planners continued ina report due to be discussed by councillors. “Apartment sizes are comfortable. The scale of the development would be two storeys, and the proposal would assimilate into the surrounding area.”