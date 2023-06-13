Dog rescued from hot car after police called to scene

A dog was rescued from a locked car after police were called to free it.

The incident took place in the car park of Ikea in Wednesbury. Photo: Google Street Map
The dog was found inside a car in the car park at IKEA Birmingham, which is situated near the M6 in Wednesbury, on Sunday afternoon, when temperatures had soared to around 29C (84F).

Attempted were made to contact the owners of the dog, but with no success, so the store contacted West Midlands Police.

Members of the force came down to the store and retrieved the dog from the car for its welfare and safety.

An IKEA spokesman said: “We can confirm that a dog was found locked in a parked car at IKEA Birmingham on Sunday.

"When attempts to contact the owners failed, the Police were contacted and came to retrieve the dog for its welfare and safety.”

West Midlands Police have been contacted for a comment.

