Road set for week of closure due to emergency water works

By James VukmirovicWednesbury

A road is set to face a week of closure due to emergency water main repair works.

An area of Hydes Road in Wednesbury will be closed off due to emergency water main repair works. Photo: Google Street Map
Hydes Road in Wednesbury will be closed from Wednesday, March 1 until Monday, March 6 for engineers to complete the works.

It means that diversions will be in place for motorists, with the 40 and 47 buses also set to diverted as well.

Services down Hydes Road will head along Holden Road, down Mounts Road and Bridge Street onto Holyhead Road and in Wednesbury bus station, although services to West Bromwich will not be affected.

A spokesman for NX West Midlands said on Twitter: "Diversion 1st - 6th March.

"Hydes Road closed due to emergency water main repair works

"# 40/47 To Wednesbury, Hydes Road. left Holden Road, continue Mounts Road, right Bridge Street, left Holyhead Road, right into Wednesbury bus station

"To West Bromwich Service not affected."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

