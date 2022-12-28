Shopkeeper counts cost of ceiling collapse and burst pipe

Lally's in Carrington Road

Lally's convenience store, in Carrington Road, Friar Park, Wednesbury, has been closed since December 17 after proprietor Pim Lally arrived to find the premises dripping wet.

He is now calling for a Sandwell Council scheme to rebuild the rundown shopping precinct and new housing in the area to be speeded up after the coronavirus pandemic slowed progress. The move would see the business move into new units.

Meanwhile the council, which owns the precinct, said Mr Lally will not be charged rent until repairs are carried out and the shop is re-opened.

"When I got there two days before, the suspended ceiling had fallen in on the floor. It had been a frosty morning. I phoned the council for some help and councillor Simon Hackett and another guy came to help me clear up which was nice of them as I didn't know them and I didn't know what to do.

"The next day I opened at 8.30am instead of 6.30pm due to the clean-up operation so I was losing business. Then on Saturday when I got in I noticed the newspapers had been delivered and left outside instead of being left in the doorway which was strange.

"As I approached the door I could hear the sound of water dripping. All the water was coming into the shop. the council sent a team to help, but it was too late to catch the Christmas trade. It's the busiest week of the year.

"I wasn't able to open all week or make bread and milk orders for the customers who rely on the shop for essentials," Mr Lally explained.

Sandwell Council stated: “The council’s contractors are currently drying out the premises to draw out any excess moisture caused by a burst pipe due to freezing weather. In the meantime, the council is undertaking its safety and compliance checks.

"Once the premises have been fully dried and it is safe to re-enter, any subsequent damage can be assessed in more detail and a programme of remedial works can be undertaken. During this period, any rent collection will be suspended whilst the premises are unable to open for trade.”