Several roads reopen after major Tipton scrapyard blaze as fire crews revisit site

Scene of the huge fire in Tipton on George Henry Road

The blaze destroyed the yard of Enablelink, a scrap resale business in George Henry Road, Tipton, on Wednesday morning.

Last night, West Midlands Fire Service reduced its presence to three fire engines and crews.

More than 40 firefighters had responded to the incident.

This morning, WMFS reported that Great Western Way, George Henry Road, and the Black Country Route had all now fully reopened.

A fire service spokesman said: "We'd like to thank everyone for their patience whilst we worked at this incident.

"Crews revisited the scene regularly throughout the night to damp down hotspots. These revisits will continue throughout today."

The major blaze affected over 50 per cent of the site's 1,000 tonnes of scrap metal, with the smoke plume being visible from over five miles away.

The business director, Joshua Long, confirmed that no one was injured by the blaze, however, the fire will have a major effect on his company.

Eight fire engines, one 4x4, two hydraulic platforms, a high-volume water pumping unit and drones were all deployed to combat the blaze.

Harvills Hawthorn Primary School also closed due to the fire, with teachers and students being sent home.