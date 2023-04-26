Lorry smashes through wall into garden

The lorry crashed in Tipton on Wednesday evening. Picture: Dean Tugby

The incident took place on Wednesday evening, on Lea Brook Road, Ocker Hill in Tipton, around 6.45pm.

The lorry ended up in the garden of the two-storey flats, and smashed through a tree on its way.

The tree ended up leaning against the flats, with bricks and rubble strewn around the lorry.

The incident took place in a residential area, just metres from a bus stop.

Dean Tugby, who lives nearby, said he was washing up when he heard a bang.

He said: "I looked out, and there are usually lorries parked out there, but I thought that one looks like it is a bit far over."

He added: "It is just a good job there was no one in the garden or on the pavement at the time."

Two fire crews attended the scene, along with police and the ambulance service.