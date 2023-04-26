Notification Settings

Lorry smashes through wall into garden

By Dominic RobertsonTiptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A lorry smashed through a brick garden wall and came to rest just metres from a group of flats.

The lorry crashed in Tipton on Wednesday evening. Picture: Dean Tugby
The lorry crashed in Tipton on Wednesday evening. Picture: Dean Tugby

The incident took place on Wednesday evening, on Lea Brook Road, Ocker Hill in Tipton, around 6.45pm.

The lorry ended up in the garden of the two-storey flats, and smashed through a tree on its way.

The tree ended up leaning against the flats, with bricks and rubble strewn around the lorry.

The incident took place in a residential area, just metres from a bus stop.

Dean Tugby, who lives nearby, said he was washing up when he heard a bang.

He said: "I looked out, and there are usually lorries parked out there, but I thought that one looks like it is a bit far over."

He added: "It is just a good job there was no one in the garden or on the pavement at the time."

The lorry crashed in Tipton earlier this evening. Picture: Dean Tugby
The lorry crashed in Tipton earlier this evening. Picture: Dean Tugby
The lorry crashed in Tipton earlier this evening. Picture: Dean Tugby
The lorry crashed in Tipton earlier this evening. Picture: Dean Tugby
The lorry crashed in Tipton earlier this evening. Picture: Dean Tugby
The lorry crashed in Tipton earlier this evening. Picture: Dean Tugby
The lorry crashed in Tipton earlier this evening. Picture: Dean Tugby
The lorry crashed in Tipton earlier this evening. Picture: Dean Tugby

Two fire crews attended the scene, along with police and the ambulance service.

The fire service isolated the vehicle and made sure it was safe, and also assessed any potential structural damage from the tree, reporting that there were no concerns.

