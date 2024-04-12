Smethwick bus crash victim dies from his injuries in hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services were called to the centre of Smethwick on March 26.

Officers found a man with serious injuries.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police has now confirmed that the 49-year-old died of his injuries in hospital on Tuesday.

Police said the driver of the bus will not face any further action and a file will be passed to the coroner.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A man, aged 49, who was involved in a collision with a bus on Smethwick High St on March 26 sadly died in hospital on April 9.

"Following enquiries, the driver of the bus will face no further action.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner."