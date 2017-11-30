Black Country thief admits snatching OAP's purse

The 87-year-old woman was shopping in Aldi, in the Shropshire town of Oswestry, on October 24 when her black leather purse containing £75 was taken by Catalin-mihai Verea. The Romanian national, of Thimblemill Road, Smethwick, pleaded guilty to one offence of theft at Telford Magistrates Court. His victim was unaware that her money and loyalty cards had been stolen until she got to the till to pay for her goods.

Miss Abigail Hall, prosecuting, told the court that the incident that happened shortly after the elderly woman arrived to the premises at 10.15am and was captured on the security cameras at the store, in Oswald Road. She said that Verea, 44, had followed the victim along the aisles unaware that she was being “targeted”.

In her victim impact statement, the lady said: “I’m as tough as old boots. I have been carrying on a normal. I was not physically hurt and I didn’t know anything until I got to the till and I couldn’t find my purse. Since this happened I have carried on with my normal routine. It hasn’t stopped me. Obviously I lost the cash from my purse.

“Also it costs me about £48 a week in bus fares because I haven’t got my free bus pass.”

Lisa Morris-Jones, for Verea, told the court that her client regretted what he had done and was “remorseful”.

She said he had caught a lift to Oswestry after being promised cleaning work, but when he arrived no-one turned up to meet him.

“He accepts that he was responsible for his actions and has pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity. He was fully co-operative with the police,” Miss Morris-Jones added.

The court also heard that the cash was removed from the purse which was thrown in a bin.

The magistrates ordered Verea to pay £192.50 in compensation, £185 cost and victims’ surcharge £85.

“We find that this is a despicable crime,” the chairman of the bench said.