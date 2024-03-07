Fundraiser for 10-year-old Shay Kang surpasses target as trek and memorial planned in her memory

The community was shocked when Shay was found dead at a property in Robin Close at around 12.10pm on Monday.

It prompted police to launch a murder investigation and Shay's mother, Jaskirat Kaur, was charged with her murder.

A police officer reads some of the tributes at Robin Close

The 33-year-old appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court yesterday and was due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court today.

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up to provide Shay with a funeral, flowers and a headstone has now surpassed its £6,000 target, with 400 donations made.

A post on the page by Taylor Blake, one of the organisers of the fundraiser, said: "The purpose of this is to come together as a community to help raise funds for her funeral and to also help with flowers, head stone etc.

"I will be in contact with other parents who knew her and also her school to help distribute funds to the person who is arranging her send off.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Jaskirat Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang, appearing at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court

"She didn’t deserve this at all and the best we can do is make sure she flys high in the most beautiful way."

After the target was reached, a message was added to the page to say any surplus donations will be given to charities in honour of Shay or used to create a memorial for the Brickhouse Primary School pupil.

The post added: "We have decided to walk Snowdonia in memory of Shay to raise extra money towards funeral costs, headstone & any remaining money will be given to appropriate charities.

Robin Close was closed off after Shay was found

"Any amount given is so appreciated. We will be taking items with us representing Shay to be able to put at the top of Snowdonia once we get there.

"The four of us involved, Katie, Taylor, Heidi & Mel, who knew Shay personally, are working very closely together & with the school to enable we have the send off she deserves.

A police presence has been visible since the discovery of the girl

"Any remaining money will also be used to create a space for the children who attend Shay's school, to still feel close to her e.g engraved memorial bench. Thank you for the help."

Following her death, Brickhouse Primary School paid tribute to Shay and called her a "bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well-liked by all".

Anyone who wishes to donate to the fundraiser can visit the GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/beautiful-little-girl-shay