Mother of 10-year-old Shay Kang in court charged with her murder

Jaskirat Kaur, aged 33, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today where she spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and address.

The defendant was arrested on Monday after police discovered Shay’s body at a property, in Robin Close, in Rowley Regis.

The matter was transferred to Wolverhampton Crown Court where the matter will be heard tomorrow.

Chairman of the bench Mr David Payne told Kaur, who was wearing a grey coloured t-shirt and bottoms: "You will be remanded in custody."

The magistrates also refused an application by the Crown Prosecution Service for reporting restrictions preventing the naming of the schoolgirl.