Shay Kang was discovered at an address in Robin Close at around 12.10pm on Monday, prompting West Midlands Police to launch a murder investigation.

A 33-year-old woman, understood to be known to the girl, has been arrested and remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

A sea of flowers, cards, cuddly toys and balloons now adorns the edge of Robin Close in tribute to the youngster, who has been described by staff at Brickhouse Primary School where she attended as "bright" and "fun-loving".

Crowds were drawn to the road on Tuesday afternoon as balloons were released in Shay's honour, with people both young and old turning out in a show of support.

Floral tributes line the edge of Robin Close

There was a feeling of togetherness as well-wishers gathered and the balloons were set free, lining the sky with pops of colour.

A message written on one of the balloons in tribute read: "Rest in peace, Shay. Fly high."

The balloons were set free in tribute to Shay Kang

Kirsty Emery, from Rowley Regis, was among those who came along to the event in show of respect.

Dozens gathered to release balloons in honour of Shay Kang

The 36-year-old said: "I was driving around today thinking 'imagine how these kids feel at school'. It is bad enough when a child gets diagnosed with cancer or something like that and passes away.

"It is hard knowing what has happened to [Shay], it is disgusting. It makes me feel sick. It makes me feel like she is my own to be honest. Why did it have to end this way?"

Floral tributes at the scene on Robin Close

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed her sadness upon hearing of Shay's death.

She said: "We live in the estate, the child went to my grandson's school so I'm here out of respect.

"I think the community has really pulled together – she has had a good turnout.

"It is upsetting, I have lost a daughter of my own through different circumstances so it affects you in different ways, knowing I have got grandchildren her age as well."

Dozens of cuddly toys have been left in tribute to the 10-year-old

One man, who asked not to be named, explained that he did not live in the area but wanted to come to the balloon release in tribute to the youngster.

He said: "It is absolutely disgusting, as a parent myself I feel disgusted. Seeing this crowd here today, it makes you think about the type of people in this world who would hurt an innocent child.

"I don't know anyone from around here, I have just come myself as a parent to pay my respects."

A group of youngsters setting balloons free in Shay's honour

A fundraiser launched for "beautiful little girl Shay" on Tuesday to help cover funeral costs has raised more than £2,000.

Those who wish to donate should visit the Go Fund Me page at gofundme.com/f/beautiful-little-girl-shay.