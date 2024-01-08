Lord Austin calls on public to boycott restaurant over anti-semitic messages

West Midlands Police has also said it is investigating messages posted on The Rowley Village restaurant's Twitter account.

Over the past week, Rowley Village restaurant's Twitter account has posted a number of messages accusing 'mega-rich Jews' of being paedophiles and child rapists' and 'worse than mad animals'.

It also praised terror group Hamas as 'freedom fighters'.

The messages have been condemned by former Black Country MP and campaigner against anti-semitism, Lord Austin.

He said 'decent people' would no longer use the restaurant in Portway Road, Rowley Regis.

The restaurant's Twitter account has now been suspended over

One of the restaurant's posts claimed that 'Jews will protect Jews, even if that is raping children as young as seven', and another said 'paedophile list are almost all Jews, mega rich and influential'. A post on Friday said 'mega-rich Jewish people want British people to see their dirty children raped by their relatives or fellow Jews."

Yesterday the account posted a message saying 'Why don't you ask the Met Police to make a new law, you the Jewish population, because you lot getting away with murder so long that most of you think you own Britain'. It also posted a message describing Hamas as 'brave resistance forces' and said it was proud of them.

Lord Austin, the former Dudley North MP Ian Austin, said: ""People in the Black Country will be appalled to see a local restaurant publishing racist material and support for a proscribed terrorist organisation.

"Decent people in the Black Country will never eat there again.

"It's absolutely right that the police are investigating."

West Midlands Police said: "We’re aware of concerns about a number of social media posts which express support for a proscribed organisation. We are carrying out inquiries."

The restaurant, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, was judged to be one of the top 100 curry houses in Britain in 2002.

The Rowley Village restaurant was commented for comment.