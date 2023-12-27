Two injured in two-car crash on Boxing Day in Rowley Regis

Emergency services rushed to a scene to reports of a serious collision on Oldbury Road at around 5.45pm on December 26.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on Oldbury Road in Rowley Regis at around 5.45pm. Two ambulances were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision.

"A female passenger from the first car was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and taken to Russells Hall Hospital for further treatment.

"The male driver of the second car received treatment for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed to Sandwell District Hospital for further treatment. A female child, who was a passenger in the second car, was discharged at the scene."