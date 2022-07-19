Ninety roles on offer at new health centre in Rowley Regis

Councillor Suzanne Hartwell, Rashpal Bishop (Sandwell's Director of Adult Social Care) and Sarah Olay at Harvest View in March

The centre – called Harvest View – is situated in Rowley Regis, off Harvest Road and Dudhill Road, and will open in September this year.

The site will boast 80 individual bedrooms and will help people home from hospital or help people in the area avoid a hospital stay altogether.

And now a recruitment drive has been launched by Sandwell Council and the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust to fill the vacancies.

Michaela Wilson, registered manager for Harvest View, said: “We are seeking highly-motivated and compassionate individuals to help shape the centre. Residents can stay with us for up to six weeks, and we want to ensure our residents are given the best support in that time.

“You will be working within a multi-disciplinary team, with professionals from various sectors coming together with the joint aim of getting our residents home.”

Roles include care assistants, nursing staff, cooks and domestic assistants alongside other roles – with 90 positions still available overall.

Sarah Oley, a directorate lead for primary care at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, said: “Harvest View represents an exciting opportunity to be part of an integrated health and social care service, working in a brand-new site with state-of-the-art facilities.

“The unit will have a strong focus on ‘home-first’ re-ablement and supporting individuals to live as independently as possible following a social care or health crisis, and avoiding unnecessary placements for people in long-term care facilities.”

Rashpal Bishop, director of adult social care for Sandwell Council, added: “Harvest View will be such an innovative facility, giving Sandwell residents a chance to get back on their feet and get back home after a hospital stay.

“We want to find the best people to work at the centre, and encourage anyone who wants to make a real difference to Sandwell residents to look at the various roles available.”