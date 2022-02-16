Students create artwork to be displayed at railway station for years to come

Chloe Smith

Ryan Dale and Chloe Smith, of Halesowen College, created the art with the theme of history, today and community.

The pair put their initial idea together and presented it to Halesowen Business Improvement District (BID) and were chosen to complete the project.

Chloe sourced the information and imagery while Ryan did the illustrations for the three large panels at the station.

The artwork at Rowley Regis Railway Station

This was a live brief and Chloe and Ryan were paid for their work, which took four months to complete.

Emma Stevens, graphics lecturer at Halesowen College, said: "Ryan and Chloe are both dedicated graphics students and consummate professionals in their field.

Ryan Dale

"The artwork they have created really stands out and draws the eye of passers-by, informing and delighting them as they head off for their journey.

"I am incredibly proud of the work, commitment and professionalism shown by the pair and they are an absolute credit to the college."

Chloe described the opportunity as one of the best introductions to the graphic design industry, something both are hoping to move into.

She said: "We are grateful towards both Halesowen College and Halesowen BID for this chance to kickstart our careers and can’t wait for our work to be part of Rowley Regis railway station."

Vicky Rogers, from Halesowen BID, added: "It was an ideal opportunity to involve the College in this project to promote Halesowen through the rail networks.

"The students at the college are part of the next generation so it was wonderful to involve them in this inspiring community project that can be viewed by both local people and visitors to Rowley Regis.