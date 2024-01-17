Elderly driver taken to hospital after crash while pedestrian escapes with minor injuries

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Brennand Road in Brandhall in Oldbury after receiving reports of a road traffic collision involving a car, a stationary vehicle and a pedestrian.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene and treated a pedestrian and the driver of the car.

The driver was assessed and taken to Sandwell District Hospital after being found to be in a potentially serious condition, while the pedestrian was assessed at the scene for injuries not believed to be serious.

She received treatment from ambulance staff and, following self-care advice, was discharged at the scene.

The incident saw Brennand Road closed to traffic, with diversions in place along Tame Road and Perry Hill Road.

A spokesman for National Express West Midlands said: "A collision has closed Brennand Road in Brandhall.

"49 will be diverting both ways via Tame Road and Perry Hill Road.

"We apologise for any disruption to your journey."