Flooding closes road in Tividale

By Lisa O'Brien

A Tividale road was closed on Tuesday morning due to flooding.

Dudley Road East, Oldbury. Photo: Google
Severn Trent was called out to the scene at Dudley Road East.

Motorists have been warned to avoid the area and consider using alternative routes.

National Express West Midlands has also diverted the number 87 bus via Lower City Road and Hainge Road in both directions as a result.

Severn Trent has been contacted for comment.

