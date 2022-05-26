Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Oldbury bank staff thrown to floor as robbers escape with large quantity of cash.

By Adam SmithOldburyPublished: Last Updated:

Bank staff in Oldbury were thrown to the ground as a gang of robbers burst in before escaping with a large quantity of cash.

Police have released these images
Police have released these images

It happened at a bank in Birmingham Street at around 8.45am on Thursday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are urgently appealing for information after a robbery at a bank in Oldbury this morning.

The car was using false number plates

"Four people arrived at the bank on Birmingham Street at around 8.15am in a white Skoda Fabia. They waited until around 8.45am when staffed arrived, and three of the men then forced their way into the building, throwing two members of staff to the floor.

"Staff members were threatened and forced to open the tills, before the group of men left in the Skoda with a large quantity of cash."

The spokesman added: "The Skoda, which was displaying the false number plates of DU12 MRX, travelled along Birmingham Street and onto Church Square. Fortunately the staff were not seriously hurt, but understandably are very shaken up by this nasty ordeal.

"The men have been described by witnesses as black, and speak with a local accent. If you recognise this car, or the people pictured, or have any other information regarding this robbery, please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org quoting crime reference number 20/499174/22.

Oldbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News