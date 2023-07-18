Swimming pool to stay shut pending rebuild after partial ceiling collapse

Haden Hill Leisure Centre Cradley Heath

Sandwell Council has announced its decision to keep the damaged pools, located at Haden Hill Leisure Centre, in Barrs Road, Cradley Heath.

The pools closed in March due to a partial collapse of the ceiling and have remained closed while the council and Sandwell Leisure Trust have been waiting for the results from experts carrying out surveys of the centre.

Councillor Charn Singh Padda, cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: "We are sorry to announce that Haden Hill swimming pools will remain closed. We understand this is not the news everyone wished for and this has not been an easy decision.

"Due to the age, condition and finite lifespan of the current centre, bringing the pools back into use was subject to making them safe for customers and staff – a substantial repair or replacement of the ceilings was not a viable value-for-money option.

"We have exciting plans, following our successful bid to secure £20 million from the Levelling Up Fund to rebuild Haden Hill Leisure Centre and we expect work to begin on-site in early 2024."

The new centre is expected to provide a complete renewal of the 47-year-old leisure centre, with further details around this exciting development to follow later in 2023.

Mr Padda continued: "Again we apologise to current customers at Haden Hill Leisure Centre but hope they will find alternative swimming pools at surrounding leisure centres.

"Including the state-of-the-art swimming facilities at Sandwell Aquatics Centre."