'Lowest moment attending football': West Brom fans criticise 'delay' reaching man who died

The family of Mark Townsend are concerned about the amount of time it took to get to him after he fell ill at Hillsborough during West Brom's Championship fixture with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Fans who were near the 57-year-old also slammed the stewarding and emergency services response times amid claims it took 15 minutes for the first medics to arrive after distressed fans raised the alarm.

Mark's brother Steve has appealed for fans who were sitting nearby to get in touch and give witness statements concerning the tragedy.

He tweeted: "My brother that died because of the slow response of the paramedics and stewards in that ****hole 15 mins to attend a dying man?"

West Bromwich Albion are working with Sheffield Wednesday concerning a review of the timeline of events and have also contacted the EFL seeking clarification if the correct procedures were followed.

Albion officials, who confirmed there would be a tribute in honour of Mark at the club's next home game, are believed to favour an inquest being held by South Yorkshire Coroners to establish the facts concerning the death.

Mark was with Steve's son when he suffered a medical emergency in the first half of the EFL match, which WBA lost 3-2. Fans have criticised the referee for not stopping the game which has happened across the country when similar medical emergencies happened in the stands.

Albion fan Dan Fisher said: "I left at half time. I saw that man leave the away end with a machine pumping at his heart. Never seen anything like this.

"We tried to raise the concern to the ref with 3,000 baggies shouting stop the game. And nothing. Today has made me bad of Sheffield Wednesday. Not the fans. Not the club. But the staff."

Sheffield Wednesday's ground Hillsborough

Fellow Baggies fan Sam Talbot also witnessed the distressing scenes. He said: "I was a few rows in front with my mate and 12-year-old son. We're all so sad and angry that he didn't receive treatment quickly. It was a disgrace. Thinking of his loved ones and everyone that was near by."

Steven Shiels described what happened as an "absolute dereliction of duty", adding: "Lowest moment for me in 30 years of attendance at football matches."

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “Medical cover for spectators at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club is provided by a private company and their staff were first on scene at this emergency. Yorkshire Ambulance Service is contracted by the club to provide medical cover for the players. A critical care paramedic and emergency ambulance were subsequently dispatched to the scene to assist with the incident.”

A Sheffield Wednesday spokesperson said: “The club continue to liaise with West Bromwich Albion and all relevant parties as we collectively establish the full circumstances regarding this tragic loss of life. We echo absolutely the request of West Bromwich Albion that Mr Townsend’s family are allowed to grieve privately.”

The death of a fan at Sheffield Wednesday's ground will always resonate with football fans as it was the scene of the 1989 Hillsborough tragedy where 94 Liverpool fans died during an FA Cup semi-final. The conduct of stewards and emergency services on that day led to multiple investigations and inquiries.

A friend of the family said: "Please if you was in the upper tier and was near to Mark and you witnessed this, please get in touch as the family are wanting to get witness statements."

West Bromwich Albion, manager Carlos Corberán and several players posted tributes about Mark.

Fans who were near where Mark was sitting are being asked to contact Steve on X @SBraincell.

Meanwhile, a man has been charged with sending communication/article of an indecent or offensive nature after a post appearing to make fun of Mr Townsend's death appeared on social media.

Richard Crisp, 55, from Hillsborough, will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on October 14.