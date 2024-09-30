Arrest made and lifetime ban issued over sick Hillsborough tweet after West Brom fan's death

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mark Townsend, 57, from Oldbury died in the first half of the match between WBA and Sheffield Wednesday in Hillsborough's Leppings Lane stand on Saturday.

Later, a post on social media made fun of the death, noting that Mr Townsend died in the same stand that 97 Liverpool fans received fatal injuries in the tragic FA Cup semi-final in 1989.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement this afternoon: “A man is currently in police custody following reports of malicious communications on social media.

“It is alleged that malicious communications were shared following the death of a man during a football match on Saturday 28 September.

“The man aged 55 was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and remains in police custody.”

Sheffield Wednesday has confirmed it had issued a ban.

"Sheffield Wednesday can confirm a lifetime ban from all club activities and premises for the individual responsible for an abhorrent social media post," a statement said.

"The post was relative to the tragic passing of West Bromwich Albion supporter Mark Townsend following a medical emergency at Hillsborough on Saturday.

"We condemn absolutely this outrageous behaviour and underline our zero tolerance policy towards unlawful activity on all social media platforms.

"Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Mr Townsend and the wider West Bromwich Albion community at this incredibly difficult time."

Mark Townsend died at Hillsborough on Saturday

Hillsborough Golf Club also confirmed a member has been suspended in connection with the post.

The club said: “The golf club is aware of recent social media postings linked to a Hillsborough Golf Club member. We have commenced an investigation and whilst this is taking place the member has been suspended.

“We would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of the West Brom fan who suffered a medical emergency and died at the recent match with Sheffield Wednesday.”

94 people died on the day of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989 but subsequently three more died. Liverpool fans often refer to "the 97."

One of Hillsborough's victims also tweeted, Lou demanded Sheffield Wednesday ban Crisp, she said: "If this is one of your season ticket holders then you need to ban him for life.

"My brother was one of the 97!"

Sheffield Wednesday fans also disowned their fellow supporter.

Paul Hardy said: "Can only apologise on behalf of all true Wednesday supporters. Utter scum."

However, other X users complained trying to lose the man's job was over the top.

However, Albion TV replied: "To all the insensitive people saying about his job.

"He needs to be punished for it the person who passed away I spoke to their family their distraught and someone makes a comment like that put yourself in their shoes and maybe you'll understand...

"Been doing this far too long.."

Posting on social media on Sunday, Mark's brother Steve spoke about the tragedy, saying: "My heart is truly broken , my son had to watch my brother pass away and lose an Uncle, and is left with those memories.

"I have had to break the news to my parents and his wife. My brother loved the baggies, he was my best mate and going to a game will never be the same."

West Bromwich Albion announced during the club's home game on Wednesday the players and staff will wear black arm bands and there will be a minute's applause on the 57th minute in honour of Mark.