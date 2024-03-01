Speed hump plans scrapped after neighbour criticism

Sandwell Council has gone back on its original plan to install the speed-reducing measures on a number of side roads between Great Bridge and Dudley Port following objections from residents.

The council was looking to install speed bumps in Arnhem Way, William Ker Road, Heath Close, Mill Street and Dovecote Close off A461 Horseley Heath.

The plans were then made public in November last year with the council receiving several objections from residents and ward councillor William Gill.

The work also includes new signals and a new pedestrian and cycle crossing at the Horseley Road junction and ‘keep clear zones’ in most of the cul-de-sacs originally earmarked for speed humps.

Humps would still be installed in Peake Drive, Station Drive, John’s Lane, Denbigh Road, Lewes Street, Scott Street, Ball Fields and Meeting Street, Railway Street, Tame Road and Providence Street.