Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Charlemont and Grove Vale Councillor Les Trumpeter is relieved to be able to enjoy the football instead of trying to thwart the Lai regime's designs on the iconic ground.

Over the last two years, with worrying revelations about the WBA's perilous financial position, and the owner's habit of borrowing cash from the club's coffers, there were real fears The Hawthorns could be sold without fans having a say.

Shareholders, fan groups and WBA supporting councillors convinced Sandwell Council to officially list the ground as a community asset.

Celebrating the club's new American owner signing on the dotted line Councillor Trumpeter, who is from a long line of Albion fans, believes the entire community and fan base can now pull in the same direction.

The Conservative Councillor told the Express & Star: "There were some really dark days under the Lai ownership. We got together and felt we needed to send a message to China to say this fan base will fight to the bitter end.

"We wanted to list The Hawthorns as a community asset just to put up another hurdle, another obstacle in front of the then owners if they had any ideas about selling our home."

He added: "When Sandwell Council finally got on board the application was fast-tracked by the right department, and although to some it 'was just a piece of paper' it sent the right message."

However, with the news American businessman Shilen Patel now owns the club Councillor Trumpeter can now concentrate what is happening on the pitch instead of off it.

He said: "I've watched the new owner's interviews and am really pleased he is keeping Carlos Corberán on as manager and the rumours about having an Italian fella lined up were wrong.

"I just cannot wait to enjoy the football, as a Councillor and a West Brom fan, I did what I could with the office I held to help the club's future.

"But it such a relief, to know we are safe, and most importantly for the first time in years the whole fan base seems to pulling in the same direction."

He added: "There has always been a section either not happy with Tony Pulis, not happy with the owner, or players, but now everyone is backing the manager, delighted with the new owner and backing the team to get promoted in the play offs."

Florida-based entrepeneur Mr Patel yesterday announced he has acquired an 87.8 per cent stake in West Bromwich Albion Group Limited, the parent company of the football club.

Patel is now the latest chairman in a long line of illustrious, and some not so industrious, men at the helm of the club since it was formed in 1878.